TripAdvisor survey list July 3rd as busiest travel day

July 3 is typically one of the busiest travel days of the summer with more than one-quarter (26%) are traveling for the holiday festivities.

According to TripAdvisor’s Independence Day Travel survey, 31 percent of people plan to travel this week, with Wednesday being the busiest.

While 67% of respondents plan to travel by vehicle

22% plan to travel by airplane.

38% of those surveyed are traveling more than 500 miles to celebrate Independence Day.

The survey listed the following as some of the holiday activities:



Mountain Getaway

National Park Visit

Beach/Ocean getaway

Family Picnic/BBQ

Watching fireworks

We’ve got a list of 4th of July parades here.

What others are clicking on: