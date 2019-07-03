TripAdvisor survey list July 3rd as busiest travel day

July 3 is typically one of the busiest travel days of the summer with more than one-quarter (26%) are traveling for the holiday festivities.
According to TripAdvisor’s Independence Day Travel survey, 31 percent of people plan to travel this week, with Wednesday being the busiest.
While 67% of respondents plan to travel by vehicle
22% plan to travel by airplane.
38% of those surveyed are traveling more than 500 miles to celebrate Independence Day.
The survey listed the following as some of the holiday activities:
Mountain Getaway
National Park Visit
Beach/Ocean getaway
Family Picnic/BBQ
Watching fireworks
We’ve got a list of 4th of July parades here.