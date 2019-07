TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 news) – Police in Tooele City are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual seen on surveillance.

Police said they believe this person may have further information on an active forgery case.

If you know who this individual is, they ask you contact Detective Mableson at 435-882-8900 or call the Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600. Please reference case 13714.

