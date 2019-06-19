Toddler who fell out window onto driveway makes ‘miraculous recovery’

SPANISH FORK (ABC4 News) – The family of a 3-year-old who fell out of a second-story window said that he has made a “miraculous recovery.”
On June 11, 2019, 3-year-old Jacob Stallings suffered a severe head injury from the fall, hitting his head on the cement driveway, according to Spanish Fork Police.
First responders treated him at the scene, but he was later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
In a statement sent to ABC4 Tuesday, the family said that Jacob has been discharged from the hospital, and he will continue to receive care and treatment at home.
Read the whole statement from the family:
Since coming to the hospital, Jacob has made a miraculous recovery. We would like to thank the Primary Children’s Hospital staff for their care of Jacob. We’re also very grateful for the love, concern, and support that has been expressed by the Utah community over the past week. We have been uplifted by the community’s support of Jacob and our family with their prayers and positive thoughts for his recovery. We’re especially thankful to our family who’s been taking care of everything outside of the hospital, and for the generous monetary donations we’ve received from friends, family, and even people we’ve not met. We will never be able to write each of you a thank you note, but please know how amazed and grateful we are for your generosity. We’re happy to say that Jacob has been discharged from the hospital and sent home where he will continue treatment and care. We’re asking for privacy in this transition, and will not be granting media interviews at this time.