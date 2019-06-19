Toddler who fell out window onto driveway makes ‘miraculous recovery’

SPANISH FORK (ABC4 News) – The family of a 3-year-old who fell out of a second-story window said that he has made a “miraculous recovery.”

On June 11, 2019, 3-year-old Jacob Stallings suffered a severe head injury from the fall, hitting his head on the cement driveway, according to Spanish Fork Police.

First responders treated him at the scene, but he was later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

In a statement sent to ABC4 Tuesday, the family said that Jacob has been discharged from the hospital, and he will continue to receive care and treatment at home.







Read the whole statement from the family: