Tips to keep your Halloween fire hazard safe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Department of Public Safety is asking the public to beware of haunting Halloween fire hazards.

Decorations are the first thing to ignite in more than 1,000 reported home fires a year, according to DPS.

DPS gave a few tips to help keep this Halloween season fire hazard-free.

The first tip is to make sure that all decorations are kept away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

The second is to tell children to stay away from open flames. DPS says to make sure children know to Stop, Drop and Roll if their clothing catches fire. The agency added that you can have children practice to be better prepared in case of a fire.

A third tip is to consider alternatives to candles. It is safest to use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in jack-o-lanterns, according to DPS. Officials added that if you use a real candle, use extreme caution and make sure that children are watched at all times when candles are lit.

