Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing drug that killed Roy man

UPDATE (9/18/2019) – After a two-hour court hearing, a Hooper man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in July was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison.

Adam Hemmelgarn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby in Federal Court on Wednesday to 128 months in prison and three years supervised release.

Prosecutors had a plea agreement in place which included a stipulated sentence of between 36 months and 180 months.

Detectives said a Roy man died as a result of an overdose of pills that contained cyclopropyl fentanyl that is directly related to this case. The victim was found unresponsive in his residence in West Haven on March 12, 2018, and transported to the hospital. He died March 14, 2018.

Hemmelgarn also agreed to pay $15,100 to the victim’s family to reimburse costs associated with his funeral and burial.

——————- ORIGINAL STORY—————–

OGDEN, Utah (News4Utah) – Three Utah men have been indicted by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances that resulted in the death of a Roy man in March.

Adam Hemmelgarn, 37, of Hooper, Utah, Tyrell Jabbar Perry, 20, of Roy, Utah, and Christian Scott Jimerson, 19, of West Haven, Utah are all charged with distribution of cyclopropyl fentanyl.

The indictment comes five months after Jaydon Rogers was found unresponsive in his residence in West Haven on March 12. He was transported to the hospital where he died two days later.

In addition to the drug charges, Hemmelgarn was also charged with possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges Hemmelgarn had six firearms and associated ammunition in his possession.

Hemmelgarn was taken into custody Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty at his initial appearance Friday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brooke C. Wells. A detention hearing for Hemmelgarn was scheduled for Aug. 31.

Perry and Jimerson are also facing charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of cyclopropyl fentanyl. A summons will be issued to both of them to appear on those charges.

The potential maximum sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death is a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence. Possession of a firearm following a felony conviction has a maximum 10-year sentence.

Agents, deputies, and officers of the DEA, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, and the Davis County Metro Narcotics Task Force are investigating the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.