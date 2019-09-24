1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry Alex Whipple sentenced to life for murder of 5-year-old niece

Thousands of drug convictions to be reduced as part of criminal justice reform effort

Local (Utah/State News)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In an unprecedented move in the field of criminal justice, District Attorney Sim Gill announced Tuesday that more than 12,000 people are now eligible to have their drug convictions reduced and possibly expunged. 

The District Attorney’s office, with the help of local defenders and law students from the University of Utah, combed through more than 100,000 drug-related convictions in the past 20 years to find those eligible to have their wrap sheet reduced.

They ended up with a list of 12,334 people; about half are eligible for a single and half for a two-step reduction in their prior drug convictions. 

Gill said Tuesday, “One of the faults of our criminal justice system has been the criminalization of what are otherwise public health issues: mental illness, substance abuse disorder.”

This massive motion does need to be signed by a judge, and it would only reduce the convictions of those with drug possessions charges. It does not apply to those convicted of any other felonies, person offenses, weapon offenses, sexual battery, lewdness, DUI, communications device tampering, or domestic violence offenses. These people also must have been clean for five to seven years. 

The overall goal here is to help more people qualify for expungement which opens doors to housing, jobs, and education. 

Gill explained, “If your conviction continues to hang about your neck like a millstone or scarlet letter for the next 20, 30 years, that not only impacts you but your family, the loss of economic growth for your children, and that’s how we create these cycles of generational poverty and lack of economic opportunity.”

To find out if your name or the name of a loved one is one this list, click here. The list only goes back to 1997, when records were digitized. If you think you might qualify because of a conviction before 1997, contact the DA’s office here

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"

Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit"

"I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves

Thumbnail for the video titled ""I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves"

The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know

Thumbnail for the video titled "The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know"

50 seasons of new fall shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 seasons of new fall shows"

Mid-Life Blood Pressure Linked to Later-Life Brain Function

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mid-Life Blood Pressure Linked to Later-Life Brain Function"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories