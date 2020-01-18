Those struggling with opioid misuse can call 2-1-1 for support, treatment options

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to a tweet from Davis County Health Department, those seeking help for opioid misuse should call 2-1-1 for support and resources.
Visit opidemic.org/treatment/ for information about treatment options such as support groups, rehabilitation, and mental health support.
