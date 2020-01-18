Those struggling with opioid misuse can call 2-1-1 for support, treatment options

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to a tweet from Davis County Health Department, those seeking help for opioid misuse should call 2-1-1 for support and resources.

Opioid misuse hurts Utahns, but help is available. Everyone should know they can call 2-1-1 to get the help and resources they need. Operators are available 24/7.



Online, visit https://t.co/mZV7FTZ8gu to get information about treatment options.#stoptheopidemic#overdose pic.twitter.com/8b5OSkdwST — Davis County Health (@DavisCountyHlth) January 18, 2020

Visit opidemic.org/treatment/ for information about treatment options such as support groups, rehabilitation, and mental health support.

