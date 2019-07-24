SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Pioneer Day 2019 brought hundreds of Utah’s from across the state to witness the festivities in downtown Salt Lake.

The state holiday is a celebration of the Mormon pioneers settling into the Salt Lake Valley in 1847.

The Pioneer Day parade is a tradition for families in Utah and some attendees camp out in preparation for more the 24 hours prior to the parade beginning.

Watch: Pioneer Day parade attendees camp out more than 48 hours in advance

The parade began around 9 a.m at South Temple and State Street and concluded at Liberty Park. Members from our very own ABC4 News team walked in the parade as well.

“We come from Pioneer lineage so this is an important day for us here in Utah, so we’re excited to be here,” the Munns family told ABC4.



