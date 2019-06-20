The ‘pastabilities’ are endless at TURN Community Services annual fundraising event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- TURN Community Services will hold its annual fundraising event “Pastabilties” on Friday.

This year’s event will be held at The Garden Place in This is The Place Event Center located at 2601 East Sunnyside Ave.

This is the 32nd year of the fundraiser that brings together the TURN clients and members of the community.

All proceeds benefit those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

TURN Community Services was founded in 1973 by a group of parents who wanted to improve program services for their adult children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Today, more than forty years later, TURN Community Services now provides services to more than 850 individuals with developmental disabilities in Utah.

For more information click here.