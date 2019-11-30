Temple Square Lights: Last time to see the entire display for 4 years











SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The holiday season is here, and to kick of the celebration, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint has turned on the festive lights at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Thousands of people will see the beautiful displays. For some a multi-generation family tradition.

This is the last year of the display before 4 years of renovation begin on the historic Temple. It’s the last season you can see the entire display before construction begins.

Over the next four years, the lights will not be turned off completely but will be limited in how many you will be able to see by the construction project.

For more information on activities at Temple Square this season go here: Templesquare.com/events