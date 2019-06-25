Tax reform town hall meetings begin June 25

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A series of tax reform town hall meetings begins Tuesday in Brigham City. The meetings are part of a statewide listening tour hosted by the Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force.

During the 2019 Legislative Session, lawmakers created the task force to look for ways to address what they called the state’s “outdated tax structure.” The group is looking for public input about possible solutions.

The town hall meetings will begin with an open house for attendees to learn about the issue, the task force process and have questions answered. Following the open house, the task force will provide a presentation on the challenges the state budget is facing and the public will have the opportunity to provide input.

Listed below are town hall dates, times and locations:

  • Tuesday, June 25 – Brigham City, Utah State University Brigham Campus, Multi-purpose room, 989 S Main St. Brigham City, UT 84302
    • Open house – 6:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 27 – Salt Lake County, Chamber West, Element Event Center, 5658 S. Cougar Lane
    (4800 W.), Kearns, UT
    • Open house – 6:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, June 28 – Richfield, Sevier County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall, 410 E. 200 S., Richfield, UT
    • Open house – 5:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 29 – St. George, Dixie Tech, Auditorium & Lobby, 610 S. Tech Ridge Dr., St. George,
    UT
    • Open house – 1:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 2:00 p.m.
  • Monday, July 8 – Davis County, Davis Tech, Business Resource Center, Main Conference Room, 450 S. Simmons
    Way, Kaysville, UT
    • Open house – 6:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 9 – Roosevelt, Crossroads Senior Center, 50 E. 200 S., Roosevelt, UT
    • Open house – 6:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 20 – Moab, Grand Center, 182 N. 500 W., Moab, UT
    • Open house – 1:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 2:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30 – Utah County, Silicon Slopes/UTC, 2600 Executive Parkway, Suite 140, Lehi, UT
    • Open house – 6:00 p.m.
    • Town hall meeting – 7:00 p.m.

Leaders say due to significant growth, the state has outgrown its old tax revenue structure.

“This imbalance in state revenue sources, combined with restrictions on revenue use, could affect the quality of life for which Utah has long been known. If the imbalance is not addressed, it will negatively impact important funding priorities such as transportation, water, air quality, public safety, recreation, and health care.

