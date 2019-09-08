Update: Police identify barricaded person in Taylorsville SWAT standoff

Update: The Unified Police Department has identified the suspect involved in the Taylorsville SWAT incident earlier today as 35-year-old John W. Pickett of Taylorsville. He’s been booked into jail on charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Mischief, and Failure to Stop at the Command of an Officer.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – SWAT responded to a barricaded suspect in Taylorsville Saturday morning.

“He was in the house by himself,” said Det. Kevin Mallory of the Unified Police Department.

Officials say the person barricaded themselves near 6000 S Hazelhurst in Taylorsville.

The incident happened after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident. Police say it happened at 5400 South Redwood Road in Taylorsville around 11:30 A.M.

“It was reported by a motorist that an individual had pulled out a gun, and pointed it at the individuals that were driving and threatened to shoot them,” said Det. Mallory.

The driver was able to get a good description of the suspect’s vehicle, according to officials.

“Patrol sergeants came out and began getting surveillance on the house when the vehicle described showed up,” said Det. Mallory. “When the suspect arrived and saw the police car, he ran inside the home.”

The suspect reportedly then locked himself inside.

SWAT negotiated to get Pickett to come out.

“We were able to take the suspect into custody through one of the entrances,” said Det. Mallory. We just prior to that deployed some gas inside the home.”

Road closures were in place in the area during the incident and officials asked everyone to avoid the area.

NOTICE: Police activity is occurring in the area of 6000 S. Hazelhurst Dr. (2800 West). Some road closures can be expected until it’s resolved. — Taylorsville City (@TvilleUT) September 7, 2019

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

