Suspected drunk driver flees police during traffic stop

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating a crash involving a suspected drunk driver near 13400 South in Riverton Sunday evening.

According to Sergeant Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, officers received a call at 7 o’clock Sunday evening about a man driving a pickup truck and harassing people on ATVs near 6800 South, Utah-111.

At about 8 o’clock p.m. an officer pulled the man over and noticed he had an open container of alcohol, police said. The driver fled from the traffic stop.

An hour later, police received calls about an accident involving the same suspected drunk driver. “What witnesses are telling us is that the pickup truck was driving down Bangerter basically slowing down at lights but blowing through red lights,” Sgt. Gray said.

The driver of the truck reportedly ran a red light and hit a car attempting to make a left-hand turn. The suspected drunk driver was flown to the hospital in critical condition. A passenger in the vehicle that was hit was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

UPD warn drivers to be alert on the roads and contact police if you see any reckless driving.

