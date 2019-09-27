Summit County mourns loss of beloved K9

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their beloved K9s Friday morning.

A post on the Summit County Facebook Page stated Deputy Tank passed away Friday after serving beside Sergeant Forman for nearly 9 years.

“He’s responsible for locating more than 40 people who were lost, needed assistance, or a suspect in a crime,” stated the post. “Our hearts are broken, but know he’s running through meadows with his ears flopping and nose to the ground. We mourn with Sergeant Forman and his family.”

SAD BREAKING NEWS – This morning, we learned that our beloved Deputy Tank passed away. Tank served beside Sergeant… Posted by Summit County Sheriff – Utah on Friday, September 27, 2019

