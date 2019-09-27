Summit County mourns loss of beloved K9

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their beloved K9s Friday morning.
A post on the Summit County Facebook Page stated Deputy Tank passed away Friday after serving beside Sergeant Forman for nearly 9 years.
“He’s responsible for locating more than 40 people who were lost, needed assistance, or a suspect in a crime,” stated the post. “Our hearts are broken, but know he’s running through meadows with his ears flopping and nose to the ground. We mourn with Sergeant Forman and his family.”
