Storage unit in Nibley goes up in flames

NIBLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A four-alarm fire at a storage unit kept dozens of Cache County firefighters busy on Saturday night.

About 8:15 PM, a call came into fire dispatch of vehicles and storage units on fire at Armor Mini-Storage in Nibley, which is located at 4400 S. Main.

This fire was quickly deemed a three-alarm fire, and then a four-alarm fire as about a half-dozen units were burning and roofs were starting to collapse.

Witnesses at the scene tell ABC4 News that they saw fire units from Wellsville, Hyrum and Smithfield; among others. They also said that smoke was visible from across the valley.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information is released.