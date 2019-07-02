State receives $5.4 million in grants to improve water conservation

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – The Bureau of Reclamation announced that ten projects in Utah will share $5.4 million in grants from the WaterSMART Program to help communities conserve water.

It’s part of a larger announcement of $29.1 million in grants for the western United States.

“Existing water and hydro power resources are being strained as our infrastructure ages and population grows,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.



Forty-five projects will be funded based on two categories. In the first category, 28 projects from 11 states were selected to share $7.5 million with each project receiving up to $300,000 in federal funding and having a completion time frame of less than two years.

The second category consists of 17 projects from seven states, sharing $21.5 million. These projects are receiving up to $1.5 million in federal funding and will be completed within three years.



“These water and energy efficiency grants help increase hydro power production and contribute to water supply reliability in the western United States,” said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman. “WaterSMART is an opportunity for communities to use water more effectively and reduce risk for future water conflict.”

The projects selected from Utah are:

Davis & Weber Counties Canal Company, Canal Enclosure and Small Hydro Project, $880,000

Duchesne County Water Conservancy District, Bennett Water Association and Class K2 Operation Improvement Project, $246,600

Henefer Town Inc. Canal Lining, Secondary Irrigation Piping and Small Hydro Project, $1,500,000

Milburn West Irrigation Company, Long Ditch Pipeline Project, $255,600

Moroni & Mount Pleasant Irrigation Company, M&M Irrigation 2019 Canal Piping Project, $847,081

Muddy Creek Irrigation Company, Independent Canal Pipeline Improvement Project, $300,000

City of Spanish Fork, Meter Upgrade & Smart Irrigation Controllers Project, $277,000

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, Woods Cross Secondary Water Metering Project (Phase II), $300,000

West Cache Irrigation Company, South Fields Earthen Canal Piping Project, $400,000

West Cache Irrigation Company, Hansen and Ezola Laterals Piping Project, $350,000

Learn more about all of the selected projects at www.usbr.gov/watersmart/weeg.

