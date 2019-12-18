St. George two-car collision causes vehicles to become locked together

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two vehicles collided and became locked together when a white Ford stopped for a yellow light which had just changed red on Wednesday morning, according to St. George News.

Unable to stop in time, a Gold Chevrolet following behind the Ford collided with the vehicle, pushing it into the intersection. The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. while the vehicles were traveling west on Riverside Drive approaching the River Road intersection.

Courtesy: St. George News

Courtesy: St. George News

St. George Police Officer Burkeley Christian told St. George News that drivers should clear the intersection at a yellow light and make sure that there is enough following distance between vehicles so that drivers can stop safely.

Traffic continued to flow around the vehicles as officials responded to the scene and worked to separate the vehicles. Both drivers were alone in their respective vehicles. Neither reported injuries, and both were wearing seat belts when the incident occurred.

