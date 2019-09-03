St. George man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Idaho

DUBOIS, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A 59-year-old man from St. George was injured after losing control of his motorcycle in Idaho Tuesday morning.

According to a release issued by the Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 8 a.m. on southbound I-15 at the 167 off-ramp in Dubois.

Police said the man was headed south on a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle when he left the roadway and lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

The man was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Troopers said the man was wearing a helmet but his current condition is not known.

ABC4 has chosen not to release the name of the man injured at this time.

