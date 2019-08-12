Speed Week delayed 3 days over wet Salt Flats

SALT FLATS, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – World famous Speed Week, originally scheduled to start on Saturday has been delayed over wet grounds at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

In a post on the Facebook page of SCTA Southern California Timing Association they said the only track currently ready is the long course.

“Anyone can run on the long course, but it will only be timed to the 4 mile and you must exit before the 6 mile,” said the post.

Racers travel from all around the world to attend Speed Week.

Yesterday they said they were hoping to be able to start the racing on Monday but an update posted Sunday said that is no longer the case.