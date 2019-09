TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Some Tooele residents may be without water for the next 12 hours after a main waterline broke.

According to Tooele City’s Facebook page, a crew is on-scene and is working to fix the break.

Residents impacted by the break are those along 700 south and from Coleman to 780 west.

The city says bottled water is available at the dig site, 633 west.

