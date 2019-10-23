Snowblower swap to fight bad air in the Uinta Basin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wintry weather is knocking, and it’s the time of year where we bad air resurfaces in our minds. Pollution, though, is not seasonal, we battle it year-round and in the last few weeks, the Department of Environmental Quality has focused on fighting bad air in the Uinta Basin with a snowblower exchange program.

“The DEQ estimates using your gas-powered snowblower for one hour emits as much pollution as driving your car 287 miles,” Courtney Ehrlich, the DEQ Project Manager said Wednesday.

This program is very cool! I will have the info and how it helps our Utah air on @abc4utah #utwx https://t.co/O027DiJvTq — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) October 23, 2019

The snowblower swap started last year and included Salt Lake County. Todd Thelin, a West Valley resident, took advantage of the swap and recycled a gas snowblower for the electric machine.

“Our Utah air sucks, it’s terrible. I love the fact that I don’t have to be a contributor to that,” said Thelin.

You may remember, winter was very stormy and wet last year, and Thelin still says he was quite happy with the exchange. He doesn’t have to fight with a gas blower and says his experience now includes charging a battery, maneuvering a lighter machine, and being able to blow snow at any hour because his new blower is incredibly quiet in comparison to gas counterparts.

“The gas snowblower can throw thicker snow, it can do heavier snow, but if you do it in chunks anyway, you’re not in the cold as long and you get it done faster and it still handles the snow,” said Thelin.

There are 150 spots open in the Uinta Basin, and a few still open, so if you want to get on this list you have until Friday, October 25th. If picked, when you recycle your gas snowblower, you get the chance to buy an electric blower that retails at about $400 for $69. The program is available for the Uinta Basin this year because it is are known for its problematic ground-level ozone, even in the winter.

“It combines a combination of VOCs, from things like oil and gas production, NOX production from cars or snowblowers, sunshine a low temperature with snow on the ground, so all of those factors combined give us a high level of ozone,” Ehrlich told ABC4 News.

Ehrlich also says they plan on bringing the program back to the Wasatch Front next year.

To claim a spot in Eastern Utah and for more information, here’s the update from the DEQ, visit snowblower.utah.gov.

