Small Business Saturday celebrates local Utah stores

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Across the nation shoppers celebrated small business. They chose to shop and support their hometown local stores.

Small Business Saturday celebrated it’s 10th year, this time backed by American Express.

One figure sent to ABC4 News by the Magna Chamber of Commerce stated that when you shop small business 67 cents of every dollar stays in the local community and helps keep local Main Streets thriving.

With all the online shopping available you would be surprised that the 2019 Shop Small Consumer Impact survey learned 74% of shoppers choose to support small independently owned businesses in their community, and want to celebrate what makes them unique.

Small Business Saturday serves as one of the many kickoffs to the holiday shopping season.

