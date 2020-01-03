Skier dead after being found unresponsive at Alta Ski Resort

The Cimarron Mountain Club is set to offer ultra-exclusive skiing when it opens in December 2018.

ALTA, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Alta Marshal’s Office and Unified Fire Authority responded to a 911 call about a 37-year-old male who was found unconscious at Alta Ski Resort Thursday.

The man was was found in the “Sunspot” area of the resort in a deep area of snow. Witness skiers placed the 911 call and began lifesaving efforts.

Alta Ski Patrol then arrived and continued lifesavign efforts. he was transported to the Alta Medical Clinic, where it was determined that he was deceased.

Alta Marshal’s Office has not released the man’s name at this time, as they are notifying his family.

