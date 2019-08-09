Silver Alert activated for 76-year-old Centerville woman

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Silver Alert was activated Friday for a missing 76-year-old woman from Centerville.

Authorities said Elizabeth Ann Proctor was last seen Friday around 9:45 a.m. from 611 South 850 East. Elizabeth has Alzheimer’s and left without a phone, cash, credit cards or identification.

Elizabeth is described as a white female with gray hair styled in a short bob with full bangs. She was last seen wearing a blouse with flowers and black shorts. A photo was not made available to media.

She maybe in her vehicle, described as a white 2014 Volkswagen Passat with license plate #X967HZ

If you see Elizabeth, please contact Centerville Police at 801-292-8441

