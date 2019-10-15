Silver Alert: 62-year-old man missing from Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Riverdale are looking for a missing 62-year-old man last seen on Sunday.

According to a Silver Alert activation, Tobias Albert Gallegos left the Stoney Brook Assisted Living located at 4390 South 700 West around noon on Oct 13.

He was wearing a gray sweater and black pants and was intoxicated. He uses a motorized wheelchair and missed his last dialysis appointment.

Gallegos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact Riverdale police at 801-329-8221.

What others are clicking on: