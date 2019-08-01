Shake Shack to open 1st Utah location this Saturday

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a lot of anticipation, the 1st “Shake Shack” in Utah is set to open this coming Saturday in Sandy.

The first Utah shack is scheduled to open its doors on Saturday, August 3rd at 11 a.m. The School Yard Shack will be located in the city of Sandy on 11020 S. State Street, Suite B, just off of I-15.

They describe themselves as a modern-day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, craft beer and wine and more.

The 4,660 square-foot Shack, which was a renovation of the old Valley High School, will feature an outdoor patio, green architecture and eco-friendly construction.

Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment.

The School Yard Shack will donate 5% of sales from the sales of their Pie Oh My concrete to the Humane Society of Utah, a local, private nonprofit animal shelter dedicated to providing pets with healthy, loving homes to Change Their World.

Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 240 locations in 26 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 80 international locations.

Shake Shack also offers mobile ordering with the Shack App that lets you save time by ordering ahead.

Shack is now hiring full-time and part-time team members – no previous experience required! Apply online here.

What others are clicking on: