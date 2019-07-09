Several groups gather at Salt Lake Chamber to protest Utah Inland Port

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Several groups descended upon the Salt Lake Chamber office Tuesday afternoon to demand the state cancels its plane for the Utah Inland Port.

At least one person was taken into police custody at the protest.

Protesters say they’re worried about the potential environmental impact at the expensive of the communities on Salt Lake City’s west side.

NOW: one arrested as protestors of the #inlandport demand that the plan be shut down. Hundreds descended on the Salt Lake Chamber. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/r4yutcVKGL — Andrew Reeser (@andrewreeser) July 9, 2019

The demonstration spilled out onto the roadway next to the chamber offices.

Salt Lake City police said 200 East is closed from 300 S. to 400 S., and 400 South is closed from 300 E. to State St.

UTA said it implemented a “walking bridge” from the City Library to Courthouse. The bridge was canceled a short time later, but UTA said trains were traveling at reduced speeds through the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.