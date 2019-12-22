Semi-truck catches fire in St. George, causing brief closure of I-15 South

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials responded to an incident in which a semitractor-trailer caught fire on southbound Interstate 15 Friday night.

Emergency dispatch received several calls reporting the fire around 10 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Adams told St. George News.

Responders found the truck on the right should of the road with the semi’s cab completely engulfed in flames. Troopers closed both southbound lanes for 30 minutes as firefighters fought the blaze.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Utah Highway Patrol, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Washington City Fire Department and New Harmony Fire Department responded assisted at the scene.

