(ABC4 News) – The driver of a semi hauling a single trailer carrying beverages ran off the road and overturned in an embankment Sunday night at around 8 p.m. according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

The semi was traveling eastbound on SR 30 near mile marker 52.

The driver, a 56-year-old male, was extricated from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital. He is currently in stable, non life threatening condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

