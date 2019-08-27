Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s capital city is the first American city outside of New York City to host a United Nations conference and Salt Lake City mayor says it’s because of its sustainability efforts.

“We have been working on restructuring how we serve the homeless population, making sure we do it in a more effective and compassionate way,” said Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “And also, how the city is transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. That our government will be 100 percent renewable itself by 2022.”

Biskupski also notes the efforts being made to have more ADA compliant buildings and recruiting people of all backgrounds for government positions.

The Civil Society Conference is a three-day conference being held in downtown Salt Lake City where roughly 8,000 people are expected to attend and learn about a wide variety of topics from non-governmental organizations.

“What it means to be a sustainable city, what kind of practices do you need to do to help do your part with global climate warming,” says Biskupski. “But some of the other conversations are about how you do inclusivity in a way that everyone is involved, and no one gets left behind.”

Biskupksi says people are attending the conference from more than 130 countries.

This is the 68th United Nations conference and every year it focuses on a different topic related to the work of civil society and non-governmental organizations.

