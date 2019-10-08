Salt Lake City receives $4M grant to continue earthquake preparedness program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City has received a $4-million grant from FEMA to continue the Fix the Bricks Program for earthquake preparedness.

According to a press release issued by Audrey Pierce, Salt Lake County Emergency Management, the grant “will enhance life safety for Salt Lake City residents during an earthquake by reducing collapse potential in unreinforced masonry (URM) dwellings.”

The funding will go toward approved seismic retrofits in addition to contractor training to accommodate increasing demand.

“Our priority is life safety, if you live in a URM home consider implementing structural and nonstructural improvements,” said Audrey Pierce, Critical Infrastructure Coordinator and Fix the Bricks Program Manager for Salt Lake City’s Emergency Management office.

For additional information or to be added on Fix the Bricks’ waitlist, currently only available to Salt Lake City residents, please visit: www.fixthebricks.com or email the team at fixthebricks@slcgov.com.

What others are clicking on: