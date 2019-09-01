Newsfore Opt-In Form

Salt Lake City Police Department’s Explorers Program educates and involves youth in law enforcement

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:
salt lake city police department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Do you know someone between the ages of 14 to 19 who is interested in a future career in law enforcement?

If so, Salt Lake City Police Department’s Explorer Program might be the perfect fit. Those interested in applying must do so within the next 8 days. The department posted the following on Twitter:

Eligibility requirements include passing a background check, having a GPA of 2.0 or higher, and receiving parental permission, according to the Salt Lake Police Department’s website. In addition, eligible applicants have not been convicted of a serious crime.

Members of the explorer program have the opportunity to attend classes about the law enforcement field and must attend Post activities and community service projects. Members are non-paid volunteers.

Though the explorer program is not a prerequisite for a law enforcement career, it is designed to educate and involve youth who may be interested.

Visit slcpd.com for more information about how to apply.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS