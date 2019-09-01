Salt Lake City Police Department’s Explorers Program educates and involves youth in law enforcement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Do you know someone between the ages of 14 to 19 who is interested in a future career in law enforcement?

If so, Salt Lake City Police Department’s Explorer Program might be the perfect fit. Those interested in applying must do so within the next 8 days. The department posted the following on Twitter:

Are you 14 to 19 years old? Then you should join our Explorer family! Learn what police officers do, make new friends, go camping and have fun!! Application deadline is only 8 days away! Apply at https://t.co/bbjY7xWN49 now! #slcpd #slcpdexplorers #post2471 @SLCPD_explorers pic.twitter.com/As4E7SFWBC — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 1, 2019

Eligibility requirements include passing a background check, having a GPA of 2.0 or higher, and receiving parental permission, according to the Salt Lake Police Department’s website. In addition, eligible applicants have not been convicted of a serious crime.

Members of the explorer program have the opportunity to attend classes about the law enforcement field and must attend Post activities and community service projects. Members are non-paid volunteers.

Though the explorer program is not a prerequisite for a law enforcement career, it is designed to educate and involve youth who may be interested.

Visit slcpd.com for more information about how to apply.

What others are reading: