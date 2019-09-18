Salt Lake City chosen as 5G network test site

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Federal Communication Commission announced a new program to experiment with advanced wireless communications and network research, and Salt Lake City was chosen as a test site.

The Innovation Zones will be “city-scale testbeds for advanced wireless communications and network research, including 5G networks,” according to a news release from the FCC.

In Salt Lake City, the Innovation Zone will support POWDER (A Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Experimental Research with Massive MIMO Capabilities). POWDER, which will operate in several connected corridors of Salt Lake City, will be run jointly by the University of Utah and Rice University, in partnership with Salt Lake City.

The SLC Innovation Zone will encompass approximately 4 square miles over three connected areas providing options for testing over the University of Utah, within a downtown area and within a corridor connecting the two.

New York City and Salt Lake City will be considered Innovation Zones were a period of five years.

