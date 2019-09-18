Salt Lake City chosen as 5G network test site

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Federal Communication Commission announced a new program to experiment with advanced wireless communications and network research, and Salt Lake City was chosen as a test site.

The Federal Communication Commission announced the creation of its first two Innovation Zones in New York City and Salt Lake City.

The Innovation Zones will be “city-scale testbeds for advanced wireless communications and network research, including 5G networks,” according to a news release from the FCC.

In Salt Lake City, the Innovation Zone will support POWDER (A Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Experimental Research with Massive MIMO Capabilities). POWDER, which will operate in several connected corridors of Salt Lake City, will be run jointly by the University of Utah and Rice University, in partnership with Salt Lake City.

The SLC Innovation Zone will encompass approximately 4 square miles over three connected areas providing options for testing over the University of Utah, within a downtown area and within a corridor connecting the two.

New York City and Salt Lake City will be considered Innovation Zones were a period of five years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence"

How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?"

Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries"

Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories