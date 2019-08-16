Newsfore Opt-In Form

Road realignment at SLC airport prompts major road detours

Local (Utah/State News)

by: Mercy Owusu

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Expect major detours as the Salt Lake City International Airport is making a major road realignment.

Nancy Volmer of the Salt Lake City airport says on Friday at 5 a.m. Terminal Drive exiting the airport will take a new turn. She added that this turn will go between the new parking garage and as well as the new terminal for the construction program.

Drivers will be redirected to exit onto a new road that takes people between the new parking garage and central terminal.

Volmer says the detour will give construction crews space to work on new buildings near the old road.

Volmer says they are about 397 days out from the opening of the new airport.

The new airport will be opened on September 15, 2020, according to Volmer.

