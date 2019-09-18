Rep. John Knotwell to resign from Utah House of Representatives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Representative John Knotwell will resign from the Utah House of Representatives, effective September 30.

“A citizen legislature comes with its challenges for many of its members – one of them being a necessary commitment to full-time employment,” said Rep. Knotwell. “I love my time representing the constituents of House District 52, my employment requires significant traveling and schedule that will not permit time to serve in this capacity.”

Knotwell has served on the following committees or commissions: House Business and Labor, House Government Operations, House Rules, Government Operations Interim, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim, House Rules Interim, and the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

“Since his election in 2012, John has been an important part of this institution. Despite his absence, his presence and leadership will be felt for years to come. We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward to this new chapter of their lives,” said Utah Speak of the House Brad Wilson in a statement.

The Salt Lake County Republican Party will now establish a process for choosing Rep. Knotwell’s replacement.

