Rep. John Knotwell to resign from Utah House of Representatives

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Utah House of Representatives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Representative John Knotwell will resign from the Utah House of Representatives, effective September 30.

“A citizen legislature comes with its challenges for many of its members – one of them being a necessary commitment to full-time employment,” said Rep. Knotwell. “I love my time representing the constituents of House District 52, my employment requires significant traveling and schedule that will not permit time to serve in this capacity.”

Knotwell has served on the following committees or commissions: House Business and Labor, House Government Operations, House Rules, Government Operations Interim, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim, House Rules Interim, and the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

“Since his election in 2012, John has been an important part of this institution. Despite his absence, his presence and leadership will be felt for years to come. We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward to this new chapter of their lives,” said Utah Speak of the House Brad Wilson in a statement.

The Salt Lake County Republican Party will now establish a process for choosing Rep. Knotwell’s replacement.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA technology available at Utah State Crime lab changing how we look at forensic evidence"

How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?"

Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries"

Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories