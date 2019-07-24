Reminder: Clean your campsite and drown your fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has a wonderful range of campsites across the state, but make sure to keep them clean to avoid attracting unwanted visitors like bears and other wildlife.

The U.S. Forest Service offered these tips:

Never leave food out.

Secure your coolers at night, and put dry foods in your vehicle.

Never store food or eat in your tent.

Never put grease or left over food into the fire pit or areas adjacent to your campsite

Clean up after your pet.

Keep picnic tables clean.

Dispose of grey water properly.

The Forest Service wants to remind campers to practice fire safety with their campfires. There are no fire restrictions at this time in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest but keep these fire tips in mind:

Keep plenty of water handy and have a shovel for throwing dirt on the fire if it gets out of control.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks around to check for burning embers underneath.

Stir the remains, add more water, and stir again.

Be sure all burned material has been extinguished and cooled. Use dirt if you do not have water. Mix enough soil or sand with the embers. Continue adding and stirring until all material is cooled.

