Private DNA lab to help cold cases

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – New help for families seeking justice. Currently, a backlog at Utah’s state crime lab is causing delays in DNA testing.

In addition, costs to perform the scientific test can drain a police budget.

But the Utah Cold Case Coalition is putting the finish touches on a private crime lab to process those cases much quicker.

Law enforcement is now being briefed on the advantages of this new crime lab.

The bottom line for cold cases and families of victims, cases can be processed much quicker and at a cheaper price.

“One of the things we want the public to know is that this levels the playing field. We would be able to produce those phenotypes for law enforcement, the same kind of images at no cost,” said Karra Porter with Utah Cold Case Coalition.

The laboratory is currently under construction in Murray.

It’s expected to be ready in late March and that’s when the first cold cases will start to be tested.

