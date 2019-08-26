President Nelson headed to Latin America for nine days

GUATEMALA CITY (ABC4 News) – President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has embarked on a nine-day ministry in Latin American.

The first stop on his five-country ministry was in Guatemala City.

On Saturday, President Nelson met with members and dignitaries, encouraging Guatemalan saints to live prayerful lives.

The trip marked his ninth visit to Guatemala.

President Nelson continues the nine-day journey on Monday in Columbia.

For more details on his trip click here.

