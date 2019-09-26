Potential victims of suspected serial rapist encouraged to come forward

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A collaborative effort of local law enforcement in Utah and Wyoming is being credited with putting a suspected serial rapist from Ogden behind bars.

On Thursday, Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett publicly made the formal announcement.

“So, yesterday we released information relevant to the arrest of serial rapist Mark Douglas Burns.”

Burns, a 69-year-old long haul truck driver, is accused of committing multiple sexual attacks on women dating back to 1991.

Bennett explains key similarities in each case that showed the suspect’s pattern including victims living in apartment communities and the attacker entering through a sliding glass door.

“The victims being bound, repeated sexual assaults in an extended period of time. The smell of an alcoholic beverage.”

During the press conference, Bennett spoke to victims.

“They’ve lived some horrific and incomprehensible memories for several years. Now, we hope each one of them can find some closure and some peace.”

Police shared it was a specific link and technique that ultimately broke the case wide open after investigators contacted a genetic genealogist named Dr. Barbara Rae-Venter.

“We spoke with her about potentially using familial DNA or DNA to create family trees in relations to the suspect’s DNA.”

Investigators are now asking law enforcement agencies surrounding Utah and Wyoming to check open rape cases.

“It’s believed that the suspect has committed additional crimes in the western United States,” said Bennett.

Victims who have been assaulted by an unknown attacker with similar circumstances are being encouraged to come forward and contact their local police.

