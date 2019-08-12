Police in Murray hoping to identify theft suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a package theft.
According to a post on the Murray City Police Department’s Facebook, they would like anyone who recognizes the man to contact them at 801-840-4000 and reference case #19C014592.
