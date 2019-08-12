Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police in Murray hoping to identify theft suspect

Local (Utah/State News)

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

Murray City Police

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a package theft.

According to a post on the Murray City Police Department’s Facebook, they would like anyone who recognizes the man to contact them at 801-840-4000 and reference case #19C014592.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS