Suspect in Tooele car theft turned kidnapping at-large in Salt Lake County

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are searching for the suspect in a car theft turned kidnapping.

Police say it all happened 7:00 Tuesday morning. The family says a silver Dodge was warming up outside this home in Tooele.

Police say the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man, stole a silver Dodge with a 10-year-old boy inside.

The suspect let the boy out, officials say. The boy’s family says he is safe.

The dad says he is thankful his son is OK.

“He was shaken up, they had detectives interview him,” father Guy Ashdown said.

At the time, Ashdown said his wife had just left the car. She and the 10-year-old boy were waiting for the sister, Julia, to get in the car, and the mom stepped inside the check to see if she was coming.

“As soon as she started the car, I heard her yell for Julia then I head the car take off. I screamed and I was able to get into my vehicle,” he says.

Now, after the suspect let the 10-year-old out of the car, he led police on a high-speed chase. Utah Highway Patrol said speeds reached up to 90 miles per hour.

The chases ended at the Oquirrh Apartments in Magna near 2900 South 8400 West. Police say this is where the suspect fled on foot. It prompted nearby schools to shelter in place, all of which have been lifted.

This protocol has been lifted and all schools continue to proceed as normal. Visitors are now welcome back to our campuses. https://t.co/8ZRAphf3ja — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) October 15, 2019

Despite no arrests, police say there isn’t an ongoing threat to the community.

“All we know of him so far is it’s a Hispanic male. Some of the clothing he was wearing was found inside the vehicle, so we no longer have an accurate clothing description for him,” Sergeant Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department said.

Also, a hectic scene for residents who live at the apartment complex.

“It’s scary we have kids in the house,” resident Sai Lualamagas said.

The family says they know of the suspect and the 10-year-old is working with police to help bring him to justice.

