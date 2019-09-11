Police in Logan looking for female theft suspect

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Logan are looking for a woman they say is wanted as a suspect in a theft case.
According to their Facebook post, the woman is wanted for taking cash from a Smiths Marketplace in Logan recently.
She is described as small, approximately 5’0 and appears to have black hair long enough to put in a ponytail.
If you recognize her, please contact Logan City Police Lt. Randall at 435-716-9323.
