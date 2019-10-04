Police in Brigham City looking for missing, endangered woman

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Brigham City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

According to a post on the Brigham City Police Facebook, Amanda (Manna) Maynard Patcyk (or Harsin) has been missing since approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.

She is described as being 5 foot 7 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length red hair and was last seen in Brigham City wearing a red tank top, black hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

She is driving a gold 4 door 2000 Honda Accord with Utah plate E205XJ.

If anyone sees her or knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Brigham City Police at 801-859-1400 or Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office at 435-734-3800 case number 19-005206.

