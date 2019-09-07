Police are asking for help in finding a missing North Salt Lake teenage girl

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The North Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

Taylor Anderson was last seen on August 15, in North Salt Lake.

Officials Taylor is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs has green eyes and long black hair.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows of her whereabouts is advised to call North Salt Lake Police at 801-298-6000.

