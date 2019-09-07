Police are asking for help in finding a missing North Salt Lake teenage girl

Local (Utah/State News)
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The North Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

Taylor Anderson was last seen on August 15, in North Salt Lake.

Officials Taylor is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs has green eyes and long black hair.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows of her whereabouts is advised to call North Salt Lake Police at 801-298-6000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as it becomes available.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video"

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident"

100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year"

Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories