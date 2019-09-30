One person dead in crash on I-215 in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person has died after crashing into barrier on the freeway in Taylorsville Monday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on northbound I-215 at 5300 South.

Sgt. Street said a woman in her 40s driving a black Honda Accord drifted to the left and hit the barrier straight on at freeway speeds.

It is not known if she died as a result of the crash or if she possibly suffered a medical incident prior to hitting the wall. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

It is affecting northbound traffic and the on-ramp from Redwood Road.

Traffic is getting by on the right hand side but heavy delays are expected.

*developing* An update will be provided once more information is released.

