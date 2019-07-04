North Ogden FiiZ creates new drink in honor of Maj. Brent Taylor

Proceeds from purchases of the "Mayor Taylor" on July 5th, 6th to go directly to foundation

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A North Ogden business is honoring American hero Brent Taylor.

Maj. Taylor, 39, took a year-long leave of absence as mayor of North Ogden for his deployment to Afghanistan, where he was training members of the Afghan National Army. On November 3, 2018 he was killed during an insider attack.

Taylor would have turned 40 years old on July 6th. In celebration of his birthday, his wife Jennie Taylor started a memorial foundation in his honor. It’s called the Major Brent Taylor Leadership Legacy Foundation.

Their first goal is to raise $40,000 for his 40th birthday.

To help them reach that goal, FiiZ in North Ogden has created a new drink in Maj. Taylor’s honor.

They call it the “Mayor Taylor”. The drink combines vintage Ironport, vanilla, cherry and cream.

The company worked with Jennie and his family to captures his taste for old fashion cream soda combined with a touch of North Ogden with the addition of cherry.

All sales of the “Mayor Taylor” on July 5th and 6th will go directly to the Major Brent Taylor Leadership Legacy Foundation.

There will also be a fundraising birthday party at North Ogden’s city park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Donations can be made online for those who are unable to attend.

For more on the foundation click here.

