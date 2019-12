SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé will headline the New Year’s Eve 2020 Escape Reality event held at ‘The Depot’ at 13 North 400 West.

Doors open Tuesday night at 8:30 for anyone 21 years or older looking to ring in the New Year with fun local drag acts and musical performances. You can purchase tickets at the door or at depotslc.com