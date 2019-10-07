New study reveals 60% of Utah murders are solved, ranks 34th in the nation

UTAH (ABC4 News) – A new study revealed that Utah ranks 34th when it comes to the number of murders closed or “cleared” in each state.

According to a team at VivintSource.com, Utah has a 60.3% clearance rate regarding solving murder cases.

Wyoming ranked highest at 100% after clearing all 14 of their murders and Ohio was at the bottom with 37.3% after police reported solving 250 of their 670 murders in 2017, noting the top five states for cleared homicides had notably low murder counts—four had fewer than 25 murders, while the fifth had fewer than 75.

The study also revealed population does not seem to matter when it comes to the rates in which these cases are solved as nearly all states solve at least 50% of their murders, only six states were fewer than half.

The study noted that since police investigations don’t always open and close within neat calendar years, the number of clearances an agency reports in a year may include cases still open from previous years.

The report says their clearance rates do not have any bearing on whether the suspects were proven guilty by a jury and sentenced in court; they are based only on whether law enforcement arrested or gathered enough information to arrest an offender.

You can read the full report here: https://www.vivintsource.com/smart-home-academy/homicide-cold-cases-by-state/

