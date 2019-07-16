New real-time monitors designed to help speed up airport security

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake International Airport has a new tool to help you get through security faster.

And TSA is reminding travelers of the summer surge of passengers and new ID requirements in 2020.

Let’s start with the Summer Surge. TSA says the between Memorial Day in May and Labor Day in September – they will screen approximately 2.6 million travelers at Salt Lake City International.

Officials say please plan to be at the airport two hours before your flight – especially for morning and afternoon flights.

Second, there are some new monitors up in both terminals and as airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer tells us – they’re all about helping travelers find the quickest security line.

“If the wait time in terminal two is a little longer – we recommend you go to terminal one.”

On Monday afternoon, the wait time was approximately 10 minutes in both terminals. But it’s not always that way and Volmer says when you arrive at the airport – using the other terminal’s security line is always an option.

“A lot of people don’t realize you can go to either terminal one or terminal two screening lines – once you go through the line its all interconnected, so you can get to any gate once you’ve gone through security screening.”

That’s something passenger Jodi Eskew appreciates. “Its great for time purposes – probably saves you a lot of time.”

While the five monitors in each terminal are now in place, another change is coming to the airport in October of next year.

Bottom line – the standard Utah driver license that works today – won’t work in 2020.

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers says “The vast majority of travelers use their driver’s license and if you don’t have a Real-ID compliant driver license you will not be allowed through the checkpoint.” Dankers adds, this is not a TSA rule, but a federal government decision. “It’s based on a recommendation from the 9-11 commission – that they have a standard drivers license that meets certain standards.”

“Essentially, it is a process that says you are who you say you are.” The Real-ID compliant license will have a star inside a gold circle on the top right corner of the license. Many of those who’ve recently received a new license have that star. Those who’ve had their license for a while, probably don’t.

If your license expires in the next year, you will most likely be issued a license with a star. For those whose expiration date is after October 2020 – Utah is planning to mail you a new driver license before that date. Licenses will still expire at the same time your current license expires. So, to make sure the DMV has your correct address and to learn more about this – we have links for you. https://secure.utah.gov/dlr/index.html https://secure.utah.gov/dlr/main/info.html