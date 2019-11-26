New fuel company expanding to Utah committed to air quality

Days
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new gasoline brand is rolling into the area and elected officials are giving the company high praise for its commitment to air quality.

You may have noticed your local Shell or Exxon station is now Speedway.

The company is expanding into Utah with 26 locations. The reason they are getting so much attention is because that they will begin selling low-sulfur, tier 3 fuel by January.

Governor Gary Herbert says it will have a huge impact on the air we breathe. 

“Every time we fuel up with Tier 3 gasoline our automobiles produce 80% less pollution. It’s like taking 4 out of every 5 cars off the road,” said Herbert.

The governor says Speedway and its parent company Marathon have led the way on Tier 3, and he hopes others will follow.

